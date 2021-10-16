BlackRock Inc. Has $103.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $409.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.39 and a 200 day moving average of $394.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.37 and a 12 month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

