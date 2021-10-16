BlackRock Inc. Has $95.20 Million Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.76% of Tellurian worth $95,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. Research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

