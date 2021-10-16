BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,949,665 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 261.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.30% of STMicroelectronics worth $98,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of STM stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $47.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

