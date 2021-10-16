BlackRock Inc. Sells 649,960 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,960 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $97,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 281,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after acquiring an additional 967,875 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

DCT stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,352 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

