BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the September 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,812. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $17.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

