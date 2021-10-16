BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the September 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,812. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $17.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.