BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $794.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $797.00 to $794.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

Shares of BLK opened at $907.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $867.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 116,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

