Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

BLNK has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 3.80.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

