BlockMesh (BMH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.00

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One BlockMesh coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlockMesh has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $54,549.34 and approximately $24.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00207639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

BlockMesh Profile

BMH is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

