Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the September 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $644,000,000. Brown University bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $128,800,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $45,080,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Shares of OWL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,247. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

