Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $36,515,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 699.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 336.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 267,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $12,821,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

