Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,418 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

