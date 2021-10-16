Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,690,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,883,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,751,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.86.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
