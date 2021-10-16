Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,690,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,883,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,751,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.86.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 14.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 12.84 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

