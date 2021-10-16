Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,897 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Roku by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Roku by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Roku by 2,587.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 456.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $160,228,681. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $324.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 197.79 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.52 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.