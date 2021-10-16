Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $59.89 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

