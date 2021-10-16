B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.84 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.92.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.24.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

