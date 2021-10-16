BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,872 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Verastem were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Verastem by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 439,803 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Verastem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VSTM opened at $2.76 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

