Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDNNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$66.55 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. Boliden AB has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $95.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

