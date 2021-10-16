Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of Boqii stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Boqii has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Boqii by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 597,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boqii by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

