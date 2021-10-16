Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.69. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,923,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.