BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

BP Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 86.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.8%.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.22.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. Analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jonestrading cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BP Midstream Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

