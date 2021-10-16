BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of BP opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $30.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BP will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BP by 84.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

