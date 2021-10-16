Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

