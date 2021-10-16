Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after buying an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 323,854 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 189,232 shares during the last quarter.

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

