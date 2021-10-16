Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $89,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.