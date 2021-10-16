Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,186 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after buying an additional 80,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2,717.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 536,969 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE PRA opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

