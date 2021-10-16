Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,524 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.