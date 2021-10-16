Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,429 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $48.26.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

