Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $77,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,285,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $13,072,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

