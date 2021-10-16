Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,259 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

