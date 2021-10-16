Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 249.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

