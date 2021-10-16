Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1.08 Million in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

