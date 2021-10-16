Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1 Million in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $14.36 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -1.59.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.