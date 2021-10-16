Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $629,000 in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 340.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cable One by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cable One by 4.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 172.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $1,760.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,947.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,872.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.60. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,176.86.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.