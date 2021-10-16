Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $716,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

TDY opened at $429.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.47 and its 200 day moving average is $432.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

