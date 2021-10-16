Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $969,000 Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $733.42 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

