Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,240,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $63.56 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

