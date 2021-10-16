Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 4,398 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 95.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 69,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $272.26 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

