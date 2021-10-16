Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNRL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.91.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 736.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.