Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,872. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $333.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.