British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Sells £140,065.76 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 514.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 513.73. The stock has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

