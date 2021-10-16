Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post sales of $7.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.39 billion and the lowest is $7.32 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $6.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $27.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.36 billion to $27.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.92 billion to $30.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $503.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.42 and a 200-day moving average of $475.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

