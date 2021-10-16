Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,941,863 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

