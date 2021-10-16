Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Sets New 52-Week High at $177.90

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.90 and last traded at $177.90, with a volume of 11039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,715 shares of company stock worth $40,941,863. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

