Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $260,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

CRDF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 227,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,382. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth $87,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 228,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

