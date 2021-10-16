Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.58). Cardlytics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $160,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 20,750 shares valued at $2,006,035. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cardlytics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

