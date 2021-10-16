Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDK. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $147,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

