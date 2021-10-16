Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post sales of $20.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $20.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,004. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $256.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

