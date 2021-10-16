Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

