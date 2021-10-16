Brokerages Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 1,152,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,816. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -181.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

