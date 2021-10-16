Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.44). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,829. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $264.40. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

